Average annual package at IIM Calcutta's placement rounds at Rs 28 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta announced on February 12 that the average annual salary of this year’s placement procedure is Rs 28 lakh, which is 10 percent more than that of 2019, reported Live Mint.

The average annual package of the top 10 percent students and the best quartile was at Rs 54.5 lakh and Rs 41.8 lakh respectively, the highest reported by the institute thus far.

The campus placement saw 136 firms offering 492 jobs for a batch of 439.

This time around, the educational institute also offered options such as “dream” and “wait and hold” to the students to help them streamline and craft their job hunt in a way they realise their full potential.

The top recruiters for this year’s outgoing batch were consulting firms, who made up 31 percent of the job offers. McKinsey, Accenture, The Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, Bain and PricewaterhouseCoopers were those who made the list.

The report quoted the institute's authorities saying that general management, sales and marketing roles made up for 30 percent of the offers. Companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Administrative Service (TAS), Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Mondelez also made job offers.

Finance companies and private equity–venture capital firms such as Barclays, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, etc, offered 17 percent of the total jobs to the students.