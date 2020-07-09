ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam results 2020 to be declared on July 10 at 3 pm

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on July 9, that the results of ISC 2020 and ICSE 2020 board examinations will be announced on July 10 at 3 pm.

The results of the ICSE board exams 2020 will be released on the “Careers” portal of the education council on July 10. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

Students of class 10 and 12 can also send an SMS to 09248082883 in the format ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to get their board exam results directly on the phone.

A notification released by the CISCE states that ICSE and ISC candidates or schools affiliated to the board can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760 in case of any doubts.

How to check ICSE, ISC board exam results 2020:

1. Visit the official websites cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

2. To check the CISCE exam result 2020, the candidate must select ISC or ICSE under the “Course” option.

3. The candidate must then enter his or her unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA – which will appear on the screen.

4. The ICSE/ ISC exam results 2020 will appear on the web page.