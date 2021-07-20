ICMR fourth Sero Survey | About two-thirds of the general population have COVID-19 antibodies, says study

About two-thirds of the general population have COVID-19 antibodies and 67.6% of India's population were exposed to the disease, the fourth serosurvey conducted by ICMR during the June-July 2021 period found.
According to this survey, a third of the population still did not have antibodies. It is also estimated that about 40 crore Indians are still vulnerable to COVID-19.COVID-19 and Children
As for the prevalence of COVID-19 among children, the survey found that more than half of the children (6 -17 year) were seropositive, i.e., results that suggested the presence of COVID-19 antibodies.Healthcare workers
In the case of healthcare workers (HCWs), it was found that 85 percent HCWs had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. One-tenth of healthcare workers had not been vaccinated, it said.Vaccination rates
When it came to vaccination rates, among 20,276 adults, 12,607 (62.2 percent) had not been vaccinated. This is in comparison to 5,038 or (24.8 percent) who had been given the first dose and 2,631 (13 percent) who had been given the second dose. This places the overall sero-prevalence at 67. percent, the ICMR said.
"Ensure full vaccination of all healthcare workers," ICMR said, adding that the vaccination programme must be accelerated in vulnerable population group.
The fourth serosurvey was conducted in the same 70 districts; 21 States as the previous three rounds. About 28,975 individuals were enrolled. The breakdown of this group in terms of age is as follows:
Ages 6-9 years: 2,892 (10%)
Ages 10-17 years: 5,799 (20%)
Greater than 18 years: 20,284 (70%)
"Societal, public, religious & political congregations be avoided," the ICMR said, adding that non-essential travels are to discouraged. It also iterated that travel should only be permitted if the person is fully vaccinated.