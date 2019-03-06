App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF pilot Abhinandan’s story to be included in Rajasthan school syllabus

The Rajasthan board will decide the subject and classes for the inclusion of Abhinandan’s story

Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on March 4 said that school students in the state should know the story of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and hence it would be included in the syllabus.

The wing commander had emerged a hero after he shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet before his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down forcing him to bail out. Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistani Army. He returned to India on March 1 after spending around 60 hours in Pakistani custody.

The state’s education minister, stating that the pilot’s school education happened in Jodhpur, said: “The Rajasthan government has decided to introduce Wing Commander Abhinandan’s story of bravery in the school syllabus in a bid to honour him.”

The minister told The Indian Express that his social media post “reflected the country’s sentiment and he has so far not communicated the proposal to the government.”

“I expressed the nation’s demand through my social post. The government and the official of the education board will take the decision,” the minister said.

“The Rajasthan board will decide the subject and classes for the inclusion of Abhinandan’s story,” added the reporting quoting Dotasra.
