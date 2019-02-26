IAF Mirage jets cross LoC, destroy terror camps in PoK: Reports

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 12 Mirage 2000 jets on the intervening night of February 25-26 bombed several terror camps across LoC and completely destroyed it, reports news agency ANI citing IAF sources.

The fighter jets dropped 1,000 kilogram bombs on terror camp at 3.30am, the report said.

A News18 report, citing sources, stated the IAF strike has led to 200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side.

The terror camps targeted in the attack include several Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps, according to a report by News18 citing top government sources. The strike caused 200-300 casualties from Pakistan side, it added.

One of the locations is reported to be a JeM hideout in Bala kote in PoK, where there was a “huge blast”.

The report further cites government sources as saying that it is difficult to assess the damage there and that the situation is tense in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

IAF has not officially responded to the reports. Sources in the IAF, however, told News18 said that they had nothing to report on the matter.

Pakistan via its Inter-Services Public Relations (DGSIPR) Twitter handle tweeted: "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage (sic)," the tweet by @OfficialDGISPR said.

The tweet came three hours after another tweet from the same handle saying: “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow.”

A ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army was also reported in the Gulpur sector of Poonch late night on February 25. The Indian Army also reportedly retaliated. The firing started at around midnight and stopped at around 2.00 am. No casualties were reported. However, it is unclear if the incidents are related.