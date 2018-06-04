Here's how long you have to work around the world to afford an iPhone X

People in Cairo, the sprawling capital of Egypt, have to work most among the 77 cities surveyed by UBS to afford an Apple iPhone X. The citizens of the North African city have to work for 1,066 hours to buy an iPhone X.

People in Mumbai and New Delhi have to work 917 hours and 804 hours, respectively to purchase the coveted smartphone. Both Indian cities are positioned just after Cairo in the list of most working hours needed to buy iPhone X.

In terms of days, taking 8 working hours per day, a person in Cairo has to work 133 days or four-and-a-half months. In Mumbai, the same comes to 114 days or about four months. In New Delhi, in working days terms, an iPhone would cost 100 days’ salary of an individual, according to the UBS data.

The numbers reflect that labour is cheaper in these cities than their European and American counterparts. It also signifies the purchasing power of the citizens of these cities.

The least a person has to toil to purchase an iPhone X is Zurich. People in the Swiss city has to work just 38 hours or nearly five days. Similarly, for Geneva, the number is 47.5 hours, for New York, it is 54 hours and for London, it is 91 hours.

Delhi and Mumbai

For a Big Mac, a Mumbaikar has to toil for 88 minutes. Similarly, a Delhiite has to work for 90 minutes.

Earning a haircut for a male in Delhi requires toiling for 143 minutes. A similar haircut would require 228 minutes of work in Mumbai.

For females, a haircut gets costlier. A woman in Mumbai has to spend 425 minutes at work to afford a haircut, that means, almost a full day. Similarly, a woman in New Delhi has to work for 263 minutes at work, i.e. more than four hours.