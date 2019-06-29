Own a HDFC Bank Credit Card? Here’s all you need to know

HDFC Bank has several credit cards that you can select based on your requirements

HDFC Bank offers a one-stop solution to all banking problems and needs through its phone banking services. This includes loans, bank accounts, debit cards as well as credit cards.

The bank has a dedicated customer care number for every major city. To know the customer care number for your city, you have to visit the bank’s website (refer to the next section). Only those contact numbers available on the website are official and using any other number carries the risk of being defrauded. For most cities, it is the city’s phone code followed by 61606161.

These numbers are not toll free and carrier charges may apply. While the customer care for most other banking services is available on working days between 8am and 8pm, the customer care for credit card users is available round the clock on all days, including Sundays. Reporting the loss of credit or debit cards also works round the clock.

You will need your card number and pin or your customer identification number to be able to make use of the phone banking services. All assistance is available to you once you validate yourself as the account holder.

HDFC Credit Card Customer Care number City-wise

HDFC Bank has a dedicated customer care number for every major city. If you are a resident of any of the following cities and hold an HDFC credit card, you can call on the toll free number 18002664332. This number is valid only is Agra, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro, Cuttack, Dhanbad, Dehradun, Erode, Guwahati, Hissar, Jammu and Srinagar, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kanpur, Madurai, Mangalore, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Pali, Patiala, Patna, Rajkot Ranchi, Rourkela, Salem, Shimla, Siliguri, Silvassa, Surat, Trichy, Udaipur and Varanasi.

City Customer Care Number Ahmadabad 07961606161 Bangalore 08061606161 Chandigarh 01726160616 Chennai 04461606161 Cochin 04846160616 Delhi and NCR 01161606161 Hyderabad 04061606161 Indore 07316160616 Jaipur 01416160616 Kolkata 03361606161 Lucknow 05226160616 Mumbai 02261606161 Pune 02061606161

For any other major cities, you can dial the number 61606161 preceded by your city’s STD code. Carrier charges will apply on these numbers as they are not toll-free. Following is a list of the customer care numbers of some of the major cities:

For any other cities, visit the HDFC Bank website and click on the customer care tab. You can enter your state and city to find out the customer care number for your city. For instance, if you are from Kozhikode, enter your state and city. Hit the display button and the website will display the customer care number for you. The number for Kozhikode is 18602676161. Similarly, the customer care for Ranchi is 18602676161.

HDFC Credit Card Customer Care number for NRIs

The bank provides different customer care numbers for different countries. The numbers are also different for existing customers and prospective customers. The numbers are toll-free so you don’t have to worry about your phone bill while making the call.

If you are an Indian citizen with an existing HDFC credit card and residing in the United States of America or Canada, you can call on 8559996061. If you are in Singapore, call 8001012850. If you are residing in any other country, call 912267606161.

If you are a prospective customer in the US, call on 8552078106. If you are a prospective customer from Canada, dial 8558463731. In the UK you can call 8007562993. You can also visit the bank’s website and look for the customer care numbers for your country.

HDFC Credit Card Customer Care Email ID

The HDFC website allows you to post your queries online and receive an instant response. You can do by clicking on the customer care tab followed by the ‘Email Us’ link. You can choose from a range of predefined questions that you might have about your credit card. Once you submit your question, the website shows you a response almost immediately. This option works best if your query is generic and can be matched with one of the many questions preloaded in the system.

You have to first choose your product—in this case a credit card. Then you can choose what your query is related to. For instance, if it is about Aadhaar updation, pin related issue or statement related issues, among others. For instance, if you choose ‘statement related’, you will then have to enter your query. Depending on your query type, you can choose from whether you to stop getting physical statements, how you can read your statement, understand the different charges levied on your statement or even register for an e-statement.

In case you are not satisfied with this, you can write an email to the customer care of the bank. The mail can be sent to customerservices.cards@hdfcbank.com. Otherwise you can post your queries to the bank’s address on the website and wait for 15 days to get a response.

HDFC Bank Credit Card Grievance Redressal

The HDFC bank provides its customers the option to reaching out to its customer care services through phone, email and website. Phone banking is usually fast. However, in case you are not happy with the customer care service or the service does not meet your expectation, you have the option of escalating the matter to a Grievance Redressal Officer.

Here, too, you can reach out to the Grievance Redressal Officer through three channels—mail, phone and post. Please note that there is only one Grievance Redressal Officer for all credit card related issues. The office of the Grievance Redressal Officer is situated in Chennai.

Before we get into how to reach the Grievance Redressal Officer, here is a list of things you must keep handy while getting in touch with the officer. Please keep your original complaint number ready, apart from you card number, pin for the card and the registered mobile number.

The first way of reaching out to the Grievance Redressal Officer is by email. For this, you need to visit the customer care section of the bank’s website and click on the ‘Email Us’ under the grievance redressal section. Once you click on the link, it takes you to a new page. Fill in your complaint number, personal details, registered email id and elaborate on your issue in the ‘complaint/ feedback’ section. Submit the form. An email is sent to the Grievance Redressal officer.

Alternatively, you can call on 044-23625600 on any day from Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5.30pm. Don’t call on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month as they are bank holidays. You can also post your query, along with your complaint number, to Manikandan PS (Grievance Redressal Officer), HDFC Bank Cards Division, 8, Lattice Bridge Road, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai 600041. No matter which channel of communication you choose, you can expect a response within 10 working days.

If you are still not satisfied with the Grievance Redressal Officer’s work, you can escalate it further to a nodal officer.

Contact HDFC Nodal Officers by State

The next step in getting your credit card issues resolved is to get in touch with the Nodal Officer. Generally most states have their own nodal officers. Sometimes neighbouring states are grouped together under a single nodal officer.

You can send an email to the nodal officer of your region. To do so, visit the website of HDFC bank, go to the customer care page. AT the bottom of the page, you will find then option to email the nodal officer. Choose the nodal officer of your region from the list. This will take you to a new page where you can fill in your complaint number, personal details and elaborate on your issue. Once you hit submit, an email is sent directly to the nodal officer.

Otherwise, you can call the nodal officers of your region or post your query to them on their address. Following is a list of the details of some of the states. You can visit the website of HDFC bank to get the details of your state.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: The nodal officer Anil Varughese sits in Hyderabad. He can be reached at 040-30091327. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, 8th Floor, HDFC Bank House, Road No1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500 034. You can email him at bohdfchyd@hdfcbank.com.

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura: The nodal officer is Ramadoss Ramaswamy. He sits in Guwahati. He can be reached at 033-44065165. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, Quality Initiative Group, 2nd Floor, Build Well Compound between Darwin School and NEPPCO Bhawan R G Baruah Road Guwahati. His email id is bohdfcasm@hdfcbank.com.

Bihar: According to the HDFC website, the nodal officer for Bihar is Ramadoss Ramaswamy. You can call him at 033-44065165. You can also write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, EXHIBITION ROAD-PATNA, Bimla Sadan Holding No # 801 / 432, Ward No # 37 Exhibition Road, Gandhi Maidan, Patna-800001. The nodal officer’s email is bohdfcptn@hdfcbank.com.

Chhattisgarh: The nodal officer is Vikas Vijayvergiya. He sits in Raipur. You can call him at 74898 60375. You can also write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, 179, M P Nagar, Zone -II, Near Hotel Lake Princes, Bhopal – 462011. The nodal officer’s email is bohdfcrai@hdfcbank.com.

Delhi: The nodal officer is Santosh Sinha. Then nodal officer’s address is: HDFC Bank House, Vatika Atrium, A - Block, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon – 122002. He can be reached at 0124 4664245 and his email id is bohdfcdel@hdfcbank.com.

Gujarat, Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: The nodal officer is Alpa Kothari. She is located at Ahmadabad. She can be reached at 079-66001069. Her postal address is: HDFC Bank House, Opp. Navrangpura Jain Temple, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380 009. You can email her at bohdfcahm@hdfcbank.com.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab,Union Territory of Chandigarh and Panchkula, Yamuna Nagar and Ambala Districts of Haryana: The nodal officer is Ashok Puri, who can be reached at 0172 -3924866. The postal address is HDFC Bank Ltd, Bank House, 28, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh. Emails to the nodal officer can be sent to bohdfccgh@hdfcbank.com.

Karnataka: The nodal officer is Anuraag Gupta based in Bangalore. He can be reached at 9336820290. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, First floor, 103/31, 26th Main Road, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, Near SSMRV College, Bangalore – 560041. The email id is bohdfcblr@hdfcbank.com.

Kerala, Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Union Territory of Puducherry (only Mahe Region): The nodal officer is Jitheesh Janardhanan based in Thiruvananthapuram. He can be reached at 0471 - 4253303. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, Cordial Residency Towers, Opposite Kurups Lane, Sasthamangalam, Thiruvananthapuram – 695010. The email id is bohdfctrv@hdfcbank.com.

Districts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane: The nodal officer is Ravi Mukherjee based in Mumbai. He can be reached at 022 - 33958663. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, 5th Floor, Tower B, Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel West, Mumbai 400013. The email id is bohdfcmum@hdfcbank.com.

Maharashtra, (except the districts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane) and Goa: The nodal officer is Ravi Mukherjee based in Mumbai. He can be reached at 022 - 33958663. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd, 5th Floor, Tower B, Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel West, Mumbai 400013. The email id is bohdfcmum@hdfcbank.com.

West Bengal and Sikkim: The nodal officer is Ramadoss Ramaswamy. The office is based in Kolkata. He can be reached at 033-44065165. You can write to him at HDFC Bank Ltd. Dalhousie Branch, 4 Clive Row, Kolkata-001. The email id is bohdfckol@hdfcbank.com.

The principal nodal officer governs all nodal offices. Currently the principal nodal officer is Zenobia Neville Mehta. She sits in the corporate office of the bank in Mumbai. You can write to her at HDFC Bank Ltd, 5th Floor, Tower B, Peninsula Business Park, Lower Parel West, Mumbai 400013. You can call her on 022- 62841505.

FAQs

What is the credit card customer support for?

All banks provide dedicated customer support services for all kinds of products they offer. A credit card customer support system is meant for troubleshooting problems faced by credit card holders. These customer care supports are also meant for providing guidance and assistance to prospective customers who wish to get a credit card.

The credit card customer support helps you report the loss of your card, it helps you block or unblock your card in case of theft, it helps you navigate through your account statements and bills, too. The customer support is available to customers via phone, email or at bank branches.

What should I do in case I lose my credit card?

If you lose your credit card or suspect that it has been compromised, the first thing you should do is report the loss. Call your customer care service and report to them that the card is lost. HDFC credit card customer care is available round the clock throughout the year, so you can report a loss of card on a public holiday, too. The card is then blocked and a new card is issued to the cardholder in time.

Can I report my missing HDFC credit card on a holiday?

Yes. HDFC bank provides a 24x7 customer care service to its credit card users. Even if your card is lost on a public holiday, you can call up the customer care and report that the card is lost. Alternatively you can go to the bank’s website. You can block your card by using netbanking or mobile banking.

What should I do if I suspect fraud on my credit card?

A credit card user must carefully review account statements for every credit cycle. If you notice any discrepancies, you must bring it to the notice of the bank. If you notice any transactions that were not meant by you, it could mean your card has been compromised. Call the customer care service of the bank and inform the customer care executive of the transactions. You can get your card hotlisted or blocked. A new card will be issued to you in that case.

What is the credit limit of my credit card?

Every credit card has a different credit limit. A credit limit is the upper limit of the expenses you can make using your credit card. To find out about your credit limit, you get in touch with a customer support agent. You can also find out your credit limit by logging into your credit card account.

How do I read my credit card statement?

You can open your credit card statement using the first four letters of your name and the last four digits of your credit card number. The statement will give you a gist of where you spent your credit cards. It will also give you details of what amount is due to the bank. Apart from this, the bill also mentions the charges levied on your balance in the previous billing cycle. The due date and billing cycle, too, are mentioned on the statement.

What should I do if the customer care executive doesn’t solve my problem?

If you are not happy with the way the customer care executive handles your case, or if you feel the issue you raised has not been resolved, you can raise the matter with the Grievance Redressal Officer. The Grievance Redressal Officer is headquartered in Chennai. You can call, email or write to the officer to the address provided on the bank’s website. The redressal officer is expected to respond to your complaint within 10 days. If you are still dissatisfied with the redressal, you can write to the nodal officer of your region and escalate the matter further. If none of these redressal mechanisms work for you, you also get in touch with the principal nodal officer at the corporate office in Mumbai.