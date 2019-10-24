App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 161
INC+ : 102

Need 43 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 39

Need 7 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana election results 2019: List of winners

Here is the list of winners from Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Counting in Haryana Assembly Elections is underway.

Following is a list of winners from Haryana Assembly Elections 2019
ConstitutencyWinnerParty
AdampurKuldeep BishnoiINC
Ambala CanttAnil VijBJP
BadhraNaina SinghJJP
BallabhgarhMool Chand SharmaBJP
DabwaliAmit SihagINC
Faridabad NITNeeraj SharmaINC
Ferozepur JhirkaMamman KhanINC
GanaurNirmal RaniBJP
GohanaJagbir Singh MalikINC
HansiVinod BhayanaBJP
JindDr. Krishan Lal MiddhaBJP
JulanaAmarjeet DhandaJJP
KalayatKamlesh DhandaBJP
KalkaPardeep ChaudharyINC
Kharkhauda (SC)Jaiveer SinghINC
LadwaMewa SinghINC
NarnaulOm Prakash YadavBJP
NarnaundRam Kumar GautamJJP
Narwana (SC)Ram NiwasJJP
Panipat CityParmod Kumar VijBJP
Panipat RuralMahipal DhandaBJP
PehowaSandeep SinghBJP
PrithlaNayan Pal RawatIndependent
RaiMohan Lal BadoliBJP
SamalkhaDharam Singh ChhokerINC
Shahbad (SC)Ram KaranJJP
SirsaGopal KandaIndependent
SonipatSurender PanwarINC
ThanesarSubhash SudhaBJP
TigaonRajesh NagarBJP

 

 
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views hereCatch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views hereCatch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views hereFor full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Election Result #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.