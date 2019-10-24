Haryana election results 2019: List of winners

Here is the list of winners from Haryana Assembly Elections 2019
|Constitutency
|Winner
|Party
|Adampur
|Kuldeep Bishnoi
|INC
|Ambala Cantt
|Anil Vij
|BJP
|Badhra
|Naina Singh
|JJP
|Ballabhgarh
|Mool Chand Sharma
|BJP
|Dabwali
|Amit Sihag
|INC
|Faridabad NIT
|Neeraj Sharma
|INC
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|Mamman Khan
|INC
|Ganaur
|Nirmal Rani
|BJP
|Gohana
|Jagbir Singh Malik
|INC
|Hansi
|Vinod Bhayana
|BJP
|Jind
|Dr. Krishan Lal Middha
|BJP
|Julana
|Amarjeet Dhanda
|JJP
|Kalayat
|Kamlesh Dhanda
|BJP
|Kalka
|Pardeep Chaudhary
|INC
|Kharkhauda (SC)
|Jaiveer Singh
|INC
|Ladwa
|Mewa Singh
|INC
|Narnaul
|Om Prakash Yadav
|BJP
|Narnaund
|Ram Kumar Gautam
|JJP
|Narwana (SC)
|Ram Niwas
|JJP
|Panipat City
|Parmod Kumar Vij
|BJP
|Panipat Rural
|Mahipal Dhanda
|BJP
|Pehowa
|Sandeep Singh
|BJP
|Prithla
|Nayan Pal Rawat
|Independent
|Rai
|Mohan Lal Badoli
|BJP
|Samalkha
|Dharam Singh Chhoker
|INC
|Shahbad (SC)
|Ram Karan
|JJP
|Sirsa
|Gopal Kanda
|Independent
|Sonipat
|Surender Panwar
|INC
|Thanesar
|Subhash Sudha
|BJP
|Tigaon
|Rajesh Nagar
|BJP
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:12 pm