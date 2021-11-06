MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Gujarat: Five workers die while cleaning effluent tank at pharma unit in Gandhinagar district

One of the workers fainted inside the tank, following which four others entered one after another to rescue him and eventually died because of the toxic fumes, an official said.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Representative image/PTI

Representative image/PTI

Five workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning an underground tank at a pharmaceutical unit in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Saturday, an official from the fire department said. The incident occurred at an effluent treatment plant of the pharmaceutical unit in Kalol taluka in the afternoon, chief fire officer of Gandhinagar Mahesh Mod said.

"As the plant was shut today, the management had decided to clean the tank, which stores the factory's liquid waste before it is sent for treatment. Although there was hardly any liquid waste in the tank, the workers were unaware about the presence of toxic gas inside it," Mod said.

One of the workers fainted inside the tank, following which four others entered one after another to rescue him and eventually died because of the toxic fumes, he said.

The factory owners had not provided any safety equipment or masks to the workers, the official said. "One after another, all the five workers went in and fainted after inhaling the toxic gas, which is usually found in tanks that have effluents. On learning about the incident, the Gandhinagar fire brigade rushed to the spot and pulled out the men, who were already dead," Mod added.

The deceased are identified as Vinay, Shahi, Devendra Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Ranjan Kumar, all in the age group of 30 to 35, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Gandhinagar #Gujarat
first published: Nov 6, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.