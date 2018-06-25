App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat: Annual exams for government school teachers

Around two lakh teachers, teaching in over 36,000 schools in the state, will be taking this exam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

In another first, Gujarat government school teachers will have to appear for annual exams, starting this year after the state’s education department decided to introduce the ‘Shikshak Sajjata Kasoti’ or the Teacher’s Preparedness Test. However, private school teachers are exempt from this exam.

As per a report in The Times of India, the education department officials have decided to conduct this exam with an aim to improve the quality of education in the State. Around two lakh teachers, teaching in over 36,000 schools in the state, will be taking this exam. There would not be any minimum grades. Education Secretary, Sunaina Tomar, along with a high-level committee of officials from the state’s education department had convened to discuss the quality of education in the state and poor results of students. After brainstorming, they decided to introduce the ‘Shikshak Sajjata Kasoti’ or the Teacher’s Preparedness Test.

This year, the test might be conducted during the months of August or September. According to the officials, Gujarat is the first state in the country to assess the social skills, understanding of the subject taught, and pedagogy of the government school teachers.

related news

The Gujarat Council of Education Research and Training (GCERT) has designed the exam which would be of 150 marks and would cover topics ranging from the subjects taught in school to aptitude and pedagogy. The report also quoted TS Joshi, Director of GCERT, as saying, “We have not heard of a similar test being conducted by any other state in India. The purpose of the test is to assess teachers on different parameters and help them grow by identifying areas where there is a scope of improvement. Phase-wise training can also be conducted afterwards.”

The state’s education department believes that the test might help them identify the problem areas and correct them. This would eventually lead to the development of the teachers and better performance of the students.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shikshak Sajjata Kasoti #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.