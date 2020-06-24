App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt should concentrate more on Barahoti: Subramanian Swamy

Taking a swipe at the Uttarakhand government, Swamy said it was more interested in taking over the management of temples than anything else.

PTI

Amid the ongoing tension with China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has advised the Centre to focus on Barahoti in Uttarakhand saying China and Nepal could coordinate there. He also suggested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to soon visit Barahoti located in the border district of Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

Taking a swipe at the Uttarakhand government, he said it was more interested in taking over the management of temples than anything else.

"Govt should pay special interest to Barahoti where China and Nepal can coordinate. The UK Govt is more interested in taking taking of temples than preparing against China. Hence Rajnath should visit Barahoti soon," said the BJP leader, known for his plain speaking, in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chinese troops have made several incursions in Barahoti area in the past.

Swamy was making a veiled reference in the tweet to the setting up of the Devasthanam Board by the state government through a legislation in the state assembly earlier this year to run the affairs of 51 temples in the state including chardham.

Swamy has already challenged the constitutionality of the board through a petition in Uttarakhand High Court.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Subramanian Swamy

