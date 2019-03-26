App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt performance on employment, healthcare below average: ADR Survey

Non-government organisation Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) conducted a survey of over 2.7 lakh voters across India to get a drift of voter sentiment and behaviour

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As voters get ready for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a survey suggested that they are disappointed with the Modi government's performance on issues like jobs, healthcare and drinking water in the past five years and gave it an average rating of 2.15-2.55 out of 5.

Non-government organisation Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) conducted a survey of over 2.7 lakh voters across India to get a drift of voter sentiment and behaviour. Employment was the top priority for nearly 46.8 percent of the respondents, healthcare was on top for 34.6 percent of them while potable water was a priority for 30.5 percent.

ADR report

"The government needs to prioritise and invest more particularly in these sectors. On better employment opportunities, which is the top-most voters' priority, the performance of the government has been rated as one of the worst (2.15 on a scale of 5)," the report said.

For rural voters, better job opportunities was the main issue. Strength of the defence or military was very low on the list, concerning only 3.02 percent respondents, while terrorism got 3.34 percent. However, these levels were higher in urban areas. Urban voters who gave terrorism and military strength more importance were 4.1 percent and 5.18 percent respectively.

This survey was conducted between October and December 2018, before the Pulwama attack of February 14, which led to escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Experts suggest that the government's retaliatory move has changed people's perceptions of the government in a positive way.

This is the third in a series of surveys by ADR. The first survey was conducted before the 2014 elections, the second in 2016-17 and now the third in October-December 2018. "All point to the fact that voters' priorities have remained unaddressed by the governments in power. A look at the key findings of All India Survey 2018 highlights the fact that the voters' expectations have clearly not been met," the report said.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:49 am

