you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may introduce Motor Bill in upcoming Parliament session: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari, who took charge of the Ministry this morning, told reporters that radical reforms are expected in the transport sector once the bill gets Parliament nod.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government will try to introduce the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in the forthcoming session of Parliament, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said June 4. The bill, pending approval from the Rajya Sabha, lapsed after the 16th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in February.

"The cabinet note is ready for the Motor Bill and once it is approved we will try to introduce it in the upcoming session of Parliament," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari, who took charge of the Ministry this morning, told reporters that radical reforms are expected in the transport sector once the bill gets Parliament nod.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which had been passed by the Lok Sabha, was introduced in the Upper House in April 2017 but was referred to a select panel.

After taking into account the panel's recommendation, the bill was re-introduced in the Rajya Sabha but the debate on the bill remained inconclusive.

The bill proposes hefty penalties for various offences pertaining to the road transport sector.

Talking about the projects with the Ministry, Gadkari said by March next year, route to Kailash Mansarovar via Pithoragarh is likely to be completed while projects under Char Dham Yatra would be expedited.

He said to reduce accidents at 8,000 black spots - accident-prone areas - have been identified and will be rectified.

He said a road grid and a water grid on the pattern of power grid were also on the anvil and completion of various projects to decongest Delhi will ensure that the national capital is free from vehicular pollution in the next two years.

He said highway projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are in the pipeline for Delhi alone.

The road building pace is likely to reach 32 km a day soon, he said and added that most of the stuck projects have been rolled out.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 09:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill #Nitin Gadkari

