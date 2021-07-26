Government withdraws bill on portrayal of women in online media: Report

Ministry of Women and Child Development had said that apart from the Indian Penal Code, five laws already deal with online media, The Economic Times reported.

The government has decided to withdraw the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, with a view that the new IT rules cover the issue, The Economic Times has reported.

The standing committee proposed some changes to the bill, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2012, The Economic Times reported.

One of the amendments included making the indecent portrayal of women on the internet, OTTs, WhatsApp and Instagram punishable with a fine of Rs 2 lakh and a prison term of up to three years.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Under the law, first enacted in 1986, vulgar portrayal of women in advertisements, books and paintings, can lead to a prison term of up to two years and a fine of Rs 2,000.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said that apart from the Indian Penal Code, five laws dealt with online media, The Economic Times reported. These include the Cinematography Act, the new IT rules, the CBFC guidelines.

"We noticed that although there was a lot of consultation with stakeholders, the proposed amendments do not address the legal vacuum. In fact, even during court proceedings, the Act is applied along with section 67 of the Act," an official told the publication.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 came into effect on May 26, after intermediaries such as social media platforms were given three months to comply with the new rules.