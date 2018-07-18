Government ropes in Google to create 3D views of monuments on Incredible India website

The tourism ministry has initiated a project with Google to offer 3D views of Indian monuments on the website of Incredible India. As per a report in The Economic Times, tourism minister KJ Alphons said: "We want to give tourists a virtual reality experience and Google has the technology and the product." He expressed hope that this virtual reality experience will inspire tourists to visit India.

He also appealed to different states in India to recruit police that would specialise in helping foreign tourists. Presently, 14 states and union territories, including Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Delhi, have specialised police force for tourists.

Alphons accused foreign media of being “hugely discriminatory” towards India. He describes that in a massive country like India, there are bound to be unfortunate solitary incidents. However, immediate actions have been taken against culprits every time such an incident takes place as per the statement of tourism minister of India.

In a survey that was published by Thomson Reuters Foundation recently, India was ranked as the most dangerous country for women. As per the survey, India ranked below Saudi Arabia, Syria and Afghanistan.

Circulars for highlighting the initiatives taken by tourism ministry were floated to trade unions, hospitality associations, Indian missions, and tourism offices abroad to dissolve any apprehensions foreign tourists may have about their safety while travelling in India.

Additionally, Alphons also defended his ‘adopt a heritage’ scheme.