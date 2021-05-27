MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Government needs to step up fiscal support amid second COVID-19 wave: Uday Kotak

Kotak also said the budget for FY22 was conservative in revenue estimates because if which a 6.8 percent fiscal deficit can be managed.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Uday Kotak is of the view that the Budget for FY22 was conservative in its revenue estimates, because if which a 6.8 percent fiscal deficit can be managed.

Uday Kotak is of the view that the Budget for FY22 was conservative in its revenue estimates, because if which a 6.8 percent fiscal deficit can be managed.


Veteran banker Uday Kotak has said the government needs to step up its fiscal effort amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"COVID 2.0 requires the government to step up its support specifically in two areas. First, at the bottom of the pyramid. We must go out and support the bottom of the pyramid through direct interventions more aggressively this time round," the Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President told CNBC-TV18.

"Second, we need to broaden the definition of stressed sectors and probably increase the ECLGS scheme from Rs 3 lakh crores to Rs 5 lakh crores. Including the fact that there is something available within the Rs 3 lakh crores itself. We should do it sooner rather than later." he said.

Kotak is of the view that the Budget for FY22 was conservative in its revenue estimates because of which a 6.8 percent fiscal deficit can be managed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Economy #India #Uday Kotak
first published: May 27, 2021 09:02 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.