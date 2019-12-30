General Bipin Rawat to be India’s first Chief of Defence Staff: Report

CDS will be the single-point military adviser to the government, as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999
General Bipin Rawat, the current Army Chief who will retire on December 31, is set to be named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), News18 has reported citing sources.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had, on December 24, approved the creation of the CDS position, who will be the single-point military adviser to the government, as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999.
On December 29, the government amended the rules placing a maximum age limit of 65 years for the CDS to serve in the position.
#BREAKING – General Bipin Rawat to be 1st CDS: source.General Rawat set to be Chief of Defence Staff soon: sources.@shreyadhoundial with details pic.twitter.com/NdzWLsmfvK
The CCS had, on December 24, also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS.In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS heading the tri-services.