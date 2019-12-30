App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

General Bipin Rawat to be India’s first Chief of Defence Staff: Report

CDS will be the single-point military adviser to the government, as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: General Bipin Rawat
File image: General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat, the current Army Chief who will retire on December 31, is set to be named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), News18 has reported citing sources.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had, on December 24, approved the creation of the CDS position, who will be the single-point military adviser to the government, as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999.

On December 29, the government amended the rules placing a maximum age limit of 65 years for the CDS to serve in the position.

Close
The changes were made in the Army Rules, 1954, according to a notification by the defence ministry.

The CCS had, on December 24, also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, which finalised responsibilities and the enabling framework for the CDS.

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS heading the tri-services.

Days after the prime minister's announcement, an Implementation Committee headed by Doval was appointed to finalise an enabling framework and determine the exact responsibilities for the CDS.

General Bipin Rawat will be replaced by Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next Army chief.

Who is CDS and what are his responsibilities?

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands.

Officials said bringing about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years will be another major mandate of the CDS.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

(With inputs from PTI)



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #defence #General Bipin Rawat #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.