Former G20 Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia hoped of a good G20 summit despite global headwinds. "It is a difficult situation as, for the first time, there are global events on which countries don't actually agree. But many of the other issues that are being discussed are very relevant. I certainly think we are looking at the right issues. The G20 is more like a forum for creating a broad sense of consensus, and then negotiations take place at other forums," he said.