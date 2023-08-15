English
    G-20 grouping acknowledges India's approach of women-led development: PM Modi

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that women's self-help groups have 10 crore members.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 15, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded women's self-help groups and their contribution and said the G-20 grouping has acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that women's self-help groups have 10 crore members.

    "When you go to a village, you will find 'bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages," he said.

    The prime minister further said the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women's self-help groups.

    "We will train them in operating and repairing drones. Many self-help groups will be provided with drones. These agricultural drones can be utilized effectively. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women's self-help groups," he said.

    Prime Minister Modi also said it is now being seen that more than men, women are studying STEM. He further said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.

    Modi also said, "It is everyone's responsibility to ensure there is no atrocity against our daughters."

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 15, 2023 09:25 am

