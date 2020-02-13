App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Appearing for UPSC 2020? Here's how you can qualify

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Shobhit Bhatnagar co-founder and CEO of competitive examination preparation platform Gradeup, to find out how UPSC aspirants can improve their chances of qualifying for civil services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Candidates looking to apply for the civil services examination being organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can do so by visiting the official UPSC website. The last date to submit applications is March 3, 2020 until 6 pm.

Being one of the toughest examinations in India, it is crucial that aspirants prepare appropriately and use the right course modules to pass with flying colours.

Close

In this episode of the Future Wise podcast, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Shobhit Bhatnagar co-founder and CEO of competitive examination preparation platform Gradeup, to find out how UPSC aspirants can improve their chances to become IAS officers.

related news

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #India #Podcast #UPSC

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.