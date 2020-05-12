App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower on Monday night. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his results had come out negative, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication, was discharged on Tuesday. The 87-year-old Congress leader was discharged around 12:30 pm, hospital sources said.

Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower on Monday night. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his results had come out negative, the sources said.

The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

The sources said that Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and was admitted to AIIMS  for observation and investigation.

Singh is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #AIIMS #Current Affairs #India #Manmohan Singh

