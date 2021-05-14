Former Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh passes away

Breaking News

Former Delhi MLA member Jairnal Singh passed away on May 14.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society," Kejriwal tweeted.

Singh, a member of the Aam Party Party (AAP), was an MLA representing the Rajouri Garden constituency from 2015-2017.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)