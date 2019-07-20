Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has passed away in New Delhi. The veteran Congress leader was 81.

The three-time Delhi CM had suddenly got sick in the morning and was admitted to the hospital, where she breathed her last, CNN News18 reported.

Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi, serving between 1998 and 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is "deeply saddened" by the news. He called Dikshit a "warm and affable personality".

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his condolences as well.

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

Various celebrities have reacted to the news on social media.

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

Very sad news coming from Delhi ... Sheila Dixit ji passes away ... May her soul rest in peace !

I shared very close relations with entire Dixit family , I pray almighty to give strength to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FdJcfYrx6B — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) July 20, 2019

Saddening to learn that ex CM Delhi Mrs. Sheila Dixit is no more. She was an era in herself for Delhi. Delhi Congress will be incomplete without her. May God bless her with a place in HIS HOLY FEET n give immense courage to her loved ones to bear this tragic loss! — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) July 20, 2019

Sad to learn about the death of veteran leader #SheilaDixit Ji.



Om Shanti! — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 20, 2019

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sheila Dixit. She was one of the tallest leaders in Congress & transformed Delhi in her tenure as CM. My deepest condolences to her family & loved ones. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 20, 2019