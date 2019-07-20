App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi, serving between 1998 and 2013.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has passed away in New Delhi. The veteran Congress leader was 81.

The three-time Delhi CM had suddenly got sick in the morning and was admitted to the hospital, where she breathed her last, CNN News18 reported.

Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi, serving between 1998 and 2013.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is "deeply saddened" by the news. He called Dikshit a "warm and affable personality".

related news

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his condolences as well.

Various celebrities have reacted to the news on social media.

First Published on Jul 20, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sheila Dikshit

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.