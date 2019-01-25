First look at Noida Metro Aqua Line: 10 things you should know

Construction of the Aqua Line started in May 2015 and operations were to be commence in November 2018. Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1 1/10 The 29.8 km elevated Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, popularly known as the Aqua Line, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 25. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 2/10 The Aqua Line has 21 stations – 15 in Noida and 6 in Greater Noida. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 3/10 The trains can clock up to 80 kmph and have an average speed of 37.5 kmph. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 4/10 The minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 9, while the maximum is Rs 50. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 5/10 The metro will have a separate compartment for women. Seats for ladies, elderly and differently abled will be colour coded. Children below 3 ft in height will be allowed to ride the metro for free. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 6/10 All stations will be operational at one go, however stations such as Sector 146 and Sector 149 have been planned for future requirements. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 7/10 Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had invited bids from companies to sell naming rights of all 21 stations to generate revenue. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 8/10 Currently, the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro and the Aqua Line are not connected. However, Sector 52 station of the Blue Line is 200 metres away from Sector 51 station of the Aqua Line. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 9/10 DMRC, which operates Delhi Metro, will assist the NMRC to run the Aqua Line for one year. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 10/10 Construction of the Aqua Line started in May 2015 and operations were scheduled to commence in November 2018. The NMRC owns the Rs 5,503 crore project. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:06 am