Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First look at Noida Metro Aqua Line: 10 things you should know

Construction of the Aqua Line started in May 2015 and operations were to be commence in November 2018.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
The 29.8km elevated Noida-Greater Noida Metro link line, popularly known as the Aqua Line, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday
1/10

The 29.8 km elevated Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, popularly known as the Aqua Line, will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 25. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
The Aqua Line has 21 stations – 15 in Noida and 6 in Greater Noida. These are Sector 51, Sector 50, Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 81, NSEZ, Sector 83, Sector 137, Sector 142, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147, Sector 148, Knowledge Park 2, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA office and Depot Station
2/10

The Aqua Line has 21 stations – 15 in Noida and 6 in Greater Noida. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
The trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph
3/10

The trains can clock up to 80 kmph and have an average speed of 37.5 kmph. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
The minimum fare on the Aqua Line is Rs 9 per ticket and the maximum fare is Rs 50. The cost of a ticket for travelling more than 16 stations would cost Rs 50 and Rs 45 through a smart card. Commuters can also buy QR-coded paper tickets
4/10

The minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 9, while the maximum is Rs 50. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol) 
The metro will have a separate compartment for women. Seats for ladies, elderly and differently abled will be colour coded. Children below 3 ft in height will be allowed to ride the metro for free. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
5/10

The metro will have a separate compartment for women. Seats for ladies, elderly and differently abled will be colour coded. Children below 3 ft in height will be allowed to ride the metro for free. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
All stations will be operational at one go, however stations such as Sector 146 and Sector 149 have been planned for future requirements. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
6/10

All stations will be operational at one go, however stations such as Sector 146 and Sector 149 have been planned for future requirements. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
NMRC had invited bids from companies to sell naming rights of all 21 stations in an attempt to generate revenue. Stations will be branded
7/10

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had invited bids from companies to sell naming rights of all 21 stations to generate revenue. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
There may not be a direct connector between the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro and the Aqua Line. For now, passengers will have to get off at Sector 52 metro station of the Blue Line (currently under construction) and walk to Sector 51 station. They are almost 200 m apart
8/10

Currently, the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro and the Aqua Line are not connected. However, Sector 52 station of the Blue Line is 200 metres away from Sector 51 station of the Aqua Line. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
The DMRC, which operates the Delhi Metro, will assist the NMRC over the next one year in operating the Aqua Line
9/10

DMRC, which operates Delhi Metro, will assist the NMRC to run the Aqua Line for one year. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
Construction of the Aqua Line started in May 2015. It was expected to be thrown open to the public last year in November. The final and mandatory safety inspection of the corridor was done last month by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) which gave its approval to the NMRC for launching commercial operations. The NMRC, formed on November 14, 2014, owns the ₹5,503 crore project (including the cost of the land
10/10

Construction of the Aqua Line started in May 2015 and operations were scheduled to commence in November 2018. The NMRC owns the Rs 5,503 crore project. (Image: Vandana Ramnani/Moneycontrol)
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:06 am

