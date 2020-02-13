Fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri; no casualty

A major fire has broken out in a three-storey commercial building in Marol area of suburban Andheri, a civic official said. So far, there is no report of any casualty or anyone trapped in the premises, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the nearby buildings have been vacated, news agency ANI has reported.

The fire broke out in the ground-plus-three storey building located in Rolta Technology Park around 11.30 am on February 13, the official said.

"It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Twelve fire engines are engaged in dousing the flames. All efforts are being made to extinguish the blaze," he said.

Dense smoke has engulfed the building and its staircases, posing difficulties in the fire-fighting operations.

The fire is confined to the server room on the building's second floor, he said, adding that its cause is yet to be ascertained.

