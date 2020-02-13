App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri; no casualty

Dense smoke engulfed the building and its staircases, posing difficulties in the fire-fighting operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@ANI
Image: Twitter/@ANI

A major fire has broken out in a three-storey commercial building in Marol area of suburban Andheri, a civic official said. So far, there is no report of any casualty or anyone trapped in the premises, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the nearby buildings have been vacated, news agency ANI has reported.

The fire broke out in the ground-plus-three storey building located in Rolta Technology Park around 11.30 am on February 13, the official said.

Close

"It is a 'level-3' (major) fire. Twelve fire engines are engaged in dousing the flames. All efforts are being made to extinguish the blaze," he said.

related news

Dense smoke has engulfed the building and its staircases, posing difficulties in the fire-fighting operations.

The fire is confined to the server room on the building's second floor, he said, adding that its cause is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.