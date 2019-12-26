App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIR against caretaker CM Raghubar Das for making 'objectionable' remarks on Hemant Soren's caste

The FIR was registered against the outgoing chief minister under the SC/ST Act on December 25, police said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP's Raghubar Das (left) and JMM's Hemant Soren (File images: Twitter/@dasraghubar and @HemantSorenJMM)
BJP's Raghubar Das (left) and JMM's Hemant Soren (File images: Twitter/@dasraghubar and @HemantSorenJMM)

An FIR has been registered against Jharkhand’s caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Working President and CM-designate Hemant Soren's caste, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Soren on December 19, a preliminary probe into the matter was conducted by Sub- Divisional police officer Arvind Upadhyay and then the FIR was registered at Mihijam police station, Jamtara SP Anshuman Kumar said.



Close

Soren had filed the complaint against Das at Dumka Police Station, accusing him of making "objectionable" remarks on his caste during an Assembly election meeting in Jamtara, the SP said.

"I have filed a complaint with the SC/ST police station in Dumka against the chief minister, who used objectionable words on my caste during a poll meeting at Jamtara's Mihijam on Wednesday," Soren had earlier told reporters.

"His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?" he had said.

BJP Jharkhand unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo had then claimed that Soren's "absurd allegation" against the chief minister was a tactic after he was deplored for his remarks that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of their honour.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Hemant Soren #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Raghubar Das

