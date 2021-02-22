Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait: Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for agitation

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said he will soon be visiting Gujarat to drum up support for the movement against the Centre's contentious farm laws. He said this as he met visiting groups of supporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has been camping along with his supporters since November.
Tikait was presented with a charkha (spinning wheel) by the visiting group from Gandhidham in Gujarat. Gandhiji had used charkha to drive the British out of India. Now, we will use the charkha to drive out corporates. We will soon go to Gujarat and mobilise support for the farmers' protest for repeal of the new laws, he added.