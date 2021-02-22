MARKET NEWS

February 22, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait: Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for agitation

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 89th day today

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 22, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said he will soon be visiting Gujarat to drum up support for the movement against the Centre's contentious farm laws. He said this as he met visiting groups of supporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he has been camping along with his supporters since November.  

    Tikait was presented with a charkha (spinning wheel) by the visiting group from Gandhidham in Gujarat. Gandhiji had used charkha to drive the British out of India. Now, we will use the charkha to drive out corporates. We will soon go to Gujarat and mobilise support for the farmers' protest for repeal of the new laws, he added. 

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan says it is difficult to arrest someone from our organisation. If govt does this stupidity, it's not right.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers announce series of events from February 23-27 to intensify stir

    From 'Pagadi Sambhal Diwas' to 'Daman Virodhi Diwas', protesting farmers Sunday announced a series of events from February 23-27 to further intensify their agitation against the three new agricultural laws as they accused the government of adopting "repressive" measures against them. They also said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long and will make their plans public on February 28.

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests, told a press conference here that under their proposed escalation programme, February 23 will be observed as 'Pagadi Sambhal Diwas' and February 24 as 'Daman Virodhi Diwas', essentially to underline that farmers must be respected and no "repressive measures" should be taken against them.

    "The 'Pagdi Sambhal Diwas' will be celebrated on February 23. This day will be celebrated in memory of Chacha Ajit Singh and Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. On this day, farmers will be wearing their regional turbans. Continue reading...

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Narendra Tomar

    Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday reiterated that the Centre was ready to talk to the farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws,
    and said that mere gathering of crowd does not lead to revocation of legislations. He urged the agitating farm unions to tell the government which provisions in these new laws they find anti-farmers. "Considering the issue with sensitivity, the government has held 12 rounds of talks with the farmer unions. But decisions on the basis of talks could be taken when objections (over the new farm laws) are pointed out," the Agriculture Minister told reporters here when asked about the
    protest.

    The unions should tell as to what is anti-farmers in the new laws, he added. "You flatly say revoke the laws...It doesn't happen that crowd gathers and the laws get revoked," he said. Farmer unions should tell the government what provisions are against the farmers. The government is ready to understand this and make amendments even today. 

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered 89th day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

