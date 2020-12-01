PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmers' protest: Centre to hold talks with 32 unions today

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet leaders of 32 farmer unions at 3 pm today 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
Farmers' leaders addressing the media on November 29. (PC- ANI)
Farmers' leaders addressing the media on November 29. (PC- ANI)

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on December 1, instead of December 3. Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws entered its sixth day. Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points against the laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporate farming.

The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. "It was decided that the next round of talks will be held on December 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter & there's COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on Dec 1 at 3 pm," Tomar said, as quoted by ANI.

Tomar further said that when farm laws were brought, they caused some "misconception among farmers". "We held two rounds of talks with farmer leaders - on Oct 14 and Nov 13. At that time too we had urged them to not go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," he added.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1.

Upset by the government's decision to invite only 32 union leaders for discussion, the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Delhi has decided to skip the meeting.

"There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 08:49 am

