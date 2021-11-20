MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farm laws repeal: Motorists hope agony of taking detours to avoid blockade at border points will end

Due to the stir, vehicles bound for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have to take an alternate route via the KMP Expressway due to the blockade at the Singhu border point.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the farm laws has kindled hope among commuters, motorists and commercial vehicle operators in Delhi for an end to their agony of taking detours during interstate travel to avoid the farmers’ protest sites.

Due to the stir, vehicles bound for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have to take an alternate route via the KMP Expressway due to the blockade at the Singhu border point. They are required to pass by Jharoda and Sapla to avoid the Tikri border, according to Shyam Lal Gola, the president of All India Luxury Bus Union.

Vehicles have to go via Vaishali—Noida sec 62 and from there through Pari Chowk to reach Ghazipur, he said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at important stretches of Delhi’s borders in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, marking a climbdown by his government to meet the unrelenting demand of the farmers.

Close

Related stories

“If the border points are opened, hours of delay due to detours and passing through patchy single roads in villages and towns can be avoided. Also, there will be a big saving on fuel,” Gola said.

Amit Goel, a businessman, said, “Opening the border points will help thousands of commuters in Ghaziabad, Delhi, Noida.”

Bhagat Ram, a grocery shop owner in south Delhi said to get supplies from neighbouring states vehicles have to pass by villages at the Singhu border and face traffic jams on the way. The poor condition of roads further delays their journey, he said.

Pranav Mishra, an IT professional, said, “The Delhi GT Karnal road where the agitation is going on was the best route for travelling and one could reach their specific destination on time especially when it’s a medical emergency.”

“But with border closed, we have to take alternative routes and pass by risky roads that could cause damage to cars or cause accidents. So, these roads, which have been occupied for a year, should be immediately opened.”

A senior traffic police official said they will wait for the calls given by farmer groups. “If the farmers clear the protest sites, obviously borders will be opened.”

Last month, one side of the Rohtak-Delhi highway at the Tikri border was opened for vehicular traffic after a meeting was held by the Delhi Police with farm leaders, officials said.

Also, the barricades and concertina wires that were put up at the anti-farm laws protest site in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border have been removed, they added.
PTI
Tags: #Delhi #Farm laws #Farmers protest #Singhu border
first published: Nov 20, 2021 05:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.