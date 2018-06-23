App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Extremely hearting to see how 'Hichki' resonated with audiences: Siddharth P Malhotra

It is extremely hearting to see how it has resonated with the audiences and even more heartening to know that it has rated so well on television as I am a TV guy and this is a medium for a huge audience," Malhotra said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra says he is happy that his last directorial venture "Hichki" was well-received by the audiences, specially women. The film, featuring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, was recently aired on Sony TV and it rated higher than any other women-centric film since the time Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) came into industry usage to derive rating points.

"With Hichki we challenged various norms like it being a female-centric film, an issue based film which spoke about syndrome which not many were aware of and an actress coming back on screen post maternity.

"Adi (Aditya Chopra), Rani, Maneesh (Sharma), my DOP Avinash, the entire team and me went with the hope that we have made an honest film. It is extremely hearting to see how it has resonated with the audiences and even more heartening to know that it has rated so well on television as I am a TV guy and this is a medium for a huge audience," Malhotra said in a statement.

"Hichki is a story of an aspiring teacher played by Rani, who suffers from Tourette syndrome. The film recently received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #BARC TV #Entertainment #India

