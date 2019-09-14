Explained: The OTT boom in India

The digital boom in the last couple of years has led to the production of a universe of content on the internet. And just as there is no dearth of content, there is no dearth of content providers.

When film and television content is provided directly to users via high-speed internet, instead of a cable or satellite provider, the media streaming service is referred to as Over-The-Top or OTT. OTT platforms let modern day consumer control their media consumption – from curating their personal selection of content to picking the smart device they want to watch it on.

The problem of the plenty

In fact, according to a recent report by PwC, the OTT market is booming and is set to grow at a rate of 22 percent to reach Rs 12,000 crore in the next four years. The soon-to-arrive 5G networks will only work as a shot in the arm for the market.

As a result, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney-owned Hotstar and Zee5 are vying for the Indian audience. With the competition getting fierce in the market, there is the problem of the plenty.

Apple TV+

The latest entrant to the club is Apple, which has launched Apple TV+ at just Rs 99 a month. Apple TV+ will be available November 1 onwards and can be accessed on all Apple devices as well as the Amazon Fire TV, along with other smart TVs. Apple TV+ will also be compatible with ‘Family Sharing' at no extra charge, allowing access to a total of six individuals. At Rs 99 a month, it seems to be the most affordable of the lot.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 a year. Its 13 million active users enjoy a decent mix of foreign and regional content as well as Prime Music on Android, iOS and web browsers.

Hotstar

Meanwhile, Hotstar is particularly popular with Indians, as it has all Star channels on board and allows free streaming for TV content. For international content, users have to pay a premium of Rs 299 a month or Rs 999 a year. Disney+ content will be available soon on Hotstar, which already boasts of 300 million monthly active users.

Netflix

Netflix remains the most expensive with plans starting Rs 499 a month and going up to Rs 799 a month. Though it does not offer annual plans, Netflix recently launched a mobile-only plan for Rs 199 a month, which offers content in standard definition and supports a single device. Netflix boasts of the most content with 3,700 movies and 1,800 shows.

Zee5 and AltBalaji

Zee5 and AltBalaji are also catching up with original content and lucrative offers. While Zee5 subscription costs Rs 99 a month and Rs 999 a year, AltBalaji charges Rs 100 for three months and Rs 300 annually.