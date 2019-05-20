Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE: People’s mandate will be clear in three days, says MK Stalin

Live now
May 20, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
News18-IPSOS predicts NDA to win 336, UPA 82
BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP
Advantage NDA in early predictions
Exit poll results start trickling in
Voting in 2019 Lok Sabha polls concludes
No exit poll till 6.30 pm
NDA vs UPA vs Others?
WATCH: Take a look at the key states and how the numbers stack up in favour of BJP
Opinion: Congress needs to rethink its options if it wants to stay relevant
"The so-called Congress revival was a highly deceptive proposition and Modi’s promise of a Congress-free India appears to be as relevant today as it was at the time of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, which the saffron party swept in 2017,” writes K Raveendran.
“We do not accept the exit polls be it pro or anti DMK. Like Kalaignar has taught us, we will wait for the official results. People’ mandate will be clear in three days,” MK Stalin has been quoted as saying by News18.
Opinion | Kerala marches to a different beat
For the Congress, a predicted win in the state will be a mixed bag as its seemingly major victory finds no resonance in the rest of the country.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that exit polls have failed time and again.
"Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the people's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center (sic)," Naidu said in a late night tweet.
Political Economy | Ten messages from the exit polls
“If the exit poll results are correct, the BJP will once again form the government. The final seat tally for the ruling coalition is likely to be around the same as in the 2014 elections. But there are crucial differences,” Moneycontrol’s Manas Chakravarty writes.
Tamil Nadu:
In Tamil Nadu, which went to polls without the two stalwarts of the state politics— J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK and M Karunanidhi of the DMK— the News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that the DMK+ would win 22-24 seats while the AIADMK+ will win 14-16 seats.
Congress is a part of the DMK+ alliance while the BJP is a part of the AIADMK+ alliance.
Odisha:
Odisha, which has seen the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)— helmed by Naveen Patnaik— and the BJP fight it out head-to-head, will see the former winning 12-14 seats while the BJP will win six-eight seats, according to the News18-IPSOS survey. The Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, the survey has predicted.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan:
The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has predicted 24-27 seats for the BJP and two-four for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, the NDA is predicted to win 22-23 seats while the Congress is likely to win two-three seats. In Chhattisgarh, the News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that the BJP is set to win seven-nine seats while the Congress will win two-four seats. All the three states elected a Congress government in the 2018 assembly polls.
Bihar:
In Bihar, the NDA is all set to grab 34-36 seats, while the UPA is likely to win 4-6 seats, according to the News18-IPSOS survey.
New Delhi:
In the national capital, New Delhi, the News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that the BJP might repeat its 2014 performance to win six-seven seats. Congress, meanwhile, is predicted to win 0-1 seats with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not opening its account, according to the survey.
Maharashtra:
In Maharashtra, another vital state, the News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win 42-45 seats and the UPA will win 4-6 seats.
Uttar Pradesh:
In Uttar Pradesh, the News18-IPSOS survey has predicted 60-62 seats for the NDA, while the SP-BSP Gathbandhan is predicted to pick up 17-19 seats. The Congress will win 1-2 seats in the heartland state, according to the survey.
West Bengal:
In the hotly-contested West Bengal, according to the News18-IPSOS survey, the Trinamool Congress is predicted to win 36-38 seats while the BJP will win three to five seats. The Congress is expected to win only one seat.
Assam:
In Assam, the National Democratic Alliance is expected to win eight to 10 seats, with the Asom Gana Parishad and the Congress restricted to single digits, according to the News18-IPSOS exit poll.
Other Northeast states:
In the other Northeast states, the NDA is expected to win the majority, cornering 17-19 of them, with the Congress emerging victorious from four to six constituencies.
As for the vote share, News18-IPSOS survey has predicted that the NDA will win 48.5 percent of the total votes. Predictions state that the UPA will win 25 percent of the vote share.
Overall, other regional parties, including the TMC, SP, BSP, TRS, BJD, YSRCP, AAP AND TDP have polled 26.5 percent votes, according to the survey.
News18-IPSOS exit poll (final tally):
NDA: 336
UPA: 82
Others: 124
The survey has predicted that the BJP will cross the half-way mark on its own.
News18-IPSOS after Phase 4:
NDA: 218-222 (BJP: 167-170)
UPA: 57-60 (Congress: 26-29)
Others: 93-96
In Phase 3, in which 116 seats went to polls, the NDA is predicted to win 71 to 75 seats, while the UPA could win 14 to 18 seats, according to the News18’s IPSOS exit poll.