    ED officials visit Kolkata jail to quiz arrested ex-Bengal minister

    In conjunction with its investigation into a school jobs fraud, a team from the Enforcement Directorate visited the Presidency Correctional Home in the southern part of the city on Wednesday to question former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

    PTI
    August 17, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST
    Partha Chatterjee. (File image)

    A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday visited the Presidency Correctional Home in the southern part of the city to quiz former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with its probe into a school jobs scam, an official said. In the fresh round of questioning, Chatterjee will be grilled on the basis of the interrogation of Arpita Mukherjee, his close associate who was also arrested by the ED as part of the investigation, the official said.

    We had quizzed Arpita yesterday and she has given us several leads on the basis of which we will be questioning Partha Chatterjee today, he told PTI. Chatterjee, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader, and Mukherjee were arrested by the ED last month in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.

    The central agency has also seized crores of rupees from Mukherjee's houses in different parts of Kolkata.
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 04:14 pm
