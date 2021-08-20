MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Driving license, registration certificate stored in Digi-locker valid documents: Delhi govt

Driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the Digi-locker platform, or the m-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a notice issued by the transport department of the Delhi government said.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Motorists in Delhi need not carry their driving licence and registration certificate and can show these documents stored in Digi-locker platform, or m-Parivahan mobile app, when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department.

Driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the Digi-locker platform, or the m-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a notice issued by the transport department of the Delhi government said.

These are legally recognised at par with the certificates issued by the transport department, it added.

"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice said.

However, soft copy of driving license and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as original record, it clarified.

Close

The electronic record of driving license and registration certificate available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the notice stated.

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Digi-locker #Driving License #India #registration certificate
first published: Aug 20, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.