Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dredging Corp declares 20% dividend for FY18

The DCI has declared the dividend on the paid up capital of Rs 28 core, the shipping ministry said in a statement.

Representative Image
The Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) has declared a 20 percent dividend for the fiscal 2017-18, the government said today.

At its 42nd annual general meeting held earlier this month, DCI declared a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 5.6 crore for the year 2017-18.

"A cheque of Rs 4,11,44,026 was handed over to Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Shipping, Road Transport & Highways, Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation by Rajesh Tripathi, CMD, DCI in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping in New Delhi today," the statement added.

Centre holds 73.47 percent of the share capital in the company, it said, adding that the "amount of Rs 4.11 crore is the dividend pertaining to this share.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dredging Corporation of India #India

