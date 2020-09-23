172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|drdo-successfully-test-fires-laser-guided-anti-tank-guided-missile-from-mbt-arjun-tank-5875871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile from MBT Arjun Tank

The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the Indian Army particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China, the officials said.

PTI

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The weapon, having a range of up to four km, was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, they said.

The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the Indian Army particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China, the officials said.

Close

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the ATGM.

related news

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team DRDO which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future,” he tweeted.


The officials said the ATGM hit the targets with total accuracy and precision.


“The missile employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun,” said an official.

The Arjun is a third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).

First Published on Sep 23, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #DRDO #India #Maharashtra #Rajnath Singh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.