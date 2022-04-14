Don't shy away from taking risks early in career: Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar at IIMA convocation

Businesswoman and Nykaa founder-CEO Falguni Nayar on Wednesday advised management graduates to spend early years of their career taking the right risks and keep learning more instead of just chasing rewards.

Nayar, who joined the ranks of self-made billionaire women late last year when her beauty and fashion startup Nykaa went public, was speaking at the 57th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Nayar, an IIMA alumna, urged graduating students to learn more instead of just chasing rewards.

“Don't be afraid to take risks along the way. You are blessed to be entering a world which is now increasingly risk friendly. Spend the early years of your career taking the right risks and make some bold bets on yourself. Test what you like and what you don't. Take on roles that put you outside of your comfort zone and challenge yourself," she said.

Pointing out that she had decided to start her latest venture Nykaa.com at the age of 50, Nayar said "And remember, no matter what anyone says, it is never too late to start all over again."

"Decision-making will not always be easy, and often there will be no straightforward answer. So, trust your gut to an extent, it will guide you well," she said.

The convocation was held on-campus after a gap of two years and this year a total of 584 students graduated from the IIMA.

Noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson, IIMA Board of Governors, was among those present on the occasion.





