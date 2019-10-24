Dombivali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Dombivali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Dombivali is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 44.72% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 43.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavhan Ravindra Dattatray won this seat by a margin of 46225 votes, which was 30.55% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 151316 votes.

Chavan Ravindra Dattatraya won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 12327 votes. BJP polled 128374 votes, 47.6% of the total votes polled.