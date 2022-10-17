English
    Delhi's air quality poor, minimum temperature settles at 17.5 degrees C

    The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, they said.

    PTI
    October 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    Air pollution. (Image: ANI)

    Air pollution. (Image: ANI)

    The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

    The relative humidity at 9.30 am was 96 per cent. The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed that at 9.05 am, Delhi's air quality was in the poor category at 241.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:02 am
