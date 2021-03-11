English
Delhi records 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in over 2 months

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,020 from 1,900 on Wednesday, while the positivity rate climbed to 0.59 from 0.52 percent the previous day.

PTI
March 11, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST
Representative image

Delhi recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent, according to health department data. The city's infection tally stands at 6,42,439, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

The death toll rose to 10,934 with three more fatalities, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,020 from 1,900 on Wednesday, while the positivity rate climbed to 0.59 from 0.52 percent the previous day.

The total number of tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 69,810, including 42,187 RT-PCR tests and 25,623 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation climbed to 1,028 from 982 on Wednesday, it said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Mar 11, 2021 06:28 pm

