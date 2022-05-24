English
    Delhi: NDMC to discuss proposal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area on Wednesday

    May 24, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will on Wednesday deliberated on a proposal to implement the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area, according to officials. The issue is likely to be discussed in the civic body's Council meeting.

    "There is a proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the NDMC area. The council is likely to take a call on it tomorrow," a senior official said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in February 2018.

    The Delhi government announced in 2020 that it would implement the scheme in the national capital from fiscal 2020-21. The AAP dispensation had initially refused to implement the central scheme, saying the city government is "offering a ten times bigger and comprehensive health scheme".



    Tags: #AYUSHMANN BHARAT #Delhi #India #insurance #NDMC
    first published: May 24, 2022 10:36 pm
