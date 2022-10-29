English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi metro to start services at 4 am on October 31 for 'Run for Unity' participants

    DMRC officials said that after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi metro rail services will begin at 4 am on October 31 to facilitate people participating in the 'Run for Unity', DMRC officials said on Saturday.

    'Run for Unity' is held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31  also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

    "To facilitate the participants for 'Run for Unity' on October 31 (Monday), the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all lines. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 AM," the statement said.

    DMRC officials said that after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.
    PTI
    Tags: #DMRC #India #metro #Run for Unity
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 03:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.