Delhi Metro partners with IIIT-Delhi to elevate passenger experience, drive technological innovation

As part of its transformative vision, the DMRC has installed dynamic advertising screens at Dwarka station's gallery. This digital marketing canvas opens avenues for marketing agencies to seamlessly register on the online platform. File Photo

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) formed a strategic partnership with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) through its Centre for Sustainable Mobility (CSM) with an aim to reinvent public transit. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed for this purpose aims to transform passenger experiences and promote technical innovation.

The collaborative initiative, an unprecedented endeavour in India's metro systems was inaugurated in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC. The signing of the MoU and the launch of the dynamic advertisement display witnessed the participation of distinguished figures, including Amit Kumar Jain, Director of Operation & Services at DMRC, Pushpendra Singh, Dean of IIIT-Delhi, and Pravesh Biyani, Head of CSM at IIIT-Delhi.

Under the partnership, IIIT-Delhi supported by DMRC commenced the publication of transit data on the Open Transit Data (OTD) platform. This publicly accessible information presented in a standardised General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) format, empowers developers and researchers to create applications and services that enhance transportation efficiency.

This OTD dissemination encompasses critical details, including station specifics, fares and schedules. Such comprehensive data availability is set to elevate the overall transit experience, nurturing seamless and efficient travel within the metro system. Passengers stand to gain invaluable insights through diverse channels such as mobile apps, websites and digital displays at transit points and stations.

As part of its transformative vision, the DMRC has installed dynamic advertising screens at Dwarka station's gallery. This digital marketing canvas opens avenues for marketing agencies to seamlessly register on the online platform.

The dynamic interface offers comprehensive insights into available advertising space, rates and other pertinent details. Marketing enterprises can effortlessly secure time slots for advertisements, complete online payments and seamlessly upload their advertising content – be it video or static visuals.