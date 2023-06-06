Delhi HC directs trial courts to allow hybrid hearing of cases without prior request

Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the trial courts in the city to allow a hybrid hearing of the cases listed before them, without any prior request for the same from the parties.

The court has directed to ensure that in matrimonial disputes, cases concerning child adoption and child custody, sexual offences or violence against women and those invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, no one apart from the parties and their counsel can access or join the proceedings digitally.

It has also said in case of in-camera proceedings or where a specific direction is issued by a judge, digital or physical access to the hearing should be limited to the persons concerned.

"The district courts in Delhi shall permit any of the parties and/or their counsel to appear through hybrid/video-conferencing mode during court proceedings, without there being any requirement of a prior request for the same," the high court said in a notification issued on June 5.