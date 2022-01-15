Delhi govt makes it mandatory for ride aggregators, delivery services to adopt EVs in new fleets

Ride sharing services (Representative Image)

To combat the perennial air pollution problem in the National Capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi announced on January 15 that all ride aggregators and delivery services will have to mandatorily adopt electric vehicles while procuring new fleets. With this, the Delhi government has become the first to notify an Aggregator’s Policy to mandate EV fleets.

As per the new Delhi government mandate, aggregators and delivery services would have to ensure that 10 percent of all new two-wheelers and five percent of all new four-wheelers are electric vehicles in the next three months. They would also have to ensure that 50 percent of all new two-wheelers and 25 percent of all new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.

The currently approved draft policy has now been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within a period of 60 days, post which it would be notified for implementation. Meanwhile, the Delhi government will be making a representation to the Commission For Air Quality Management to direct other states in the National Capital Region (NCR) to adopt the policy as well.

Commenting on the initiative, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the policy will provide a necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment-friendly.

He said: “The Delhi government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal has been a pioneer in taking measures to combat air pollution; this new policy would be first of its kind and will provide the necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly.”

A statement released by the state government read: “In another giant leap towards combating Delhi’s air pollution and achieving net carbon neutrality, the Government of NCT of Delhi under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, has notified a draft policy on 14th January 2022, to mandate all aggregators and delivery service providers to adopt electric vehicles in their newly onboarded fleets for operations.”

“The policy has been drafted in accordance with the regulations set forth by the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020. It proposes incentives to ensure the transition to EV amongst the ride-hailing industry happens in a time-bound manner,” it added.