MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi govt launches online registration for e-auto permits with 33% reservation for women

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued. Those eligible can apply through the website of the Delhi government’s transport department, he said.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST

The Delhi government launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 percent reservation for women on Monday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued. Those eligible can apply through the website of the Delhi government’s transport department, he said.

In a tweet, Gahlot said the e-auto permits are an effective step by the Arvind Kejriwal government towards making Delhi an electric vehicle capital.

The Delhi government is committed to providing a pollution-free, world-class transport service to the city, he tweeted.

The Delhi government, under its EV policy, provides financial assistance of Rs 30,000 on the purchase of e-auto.

Close

Related stories

Any person having an Aadhaar number with Delhi address, valid driving licence of a light motor vehicle or a TSR driving license can apply for an e-auto permit.

A public service vehicle badge will not be required at the time of application. However, successful applicants will have to obtain the badge within 45 days of the draw of permit allotment, the transport department said.

The last date for applying for permits is November 1. Loans with a five per cent interest rebate will be provided through agencies empanelled by the Delhi government, it said.

The government will also organise ’E-Auto Mela’ at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni, on October 25-31, where people will be able to explore e-auto models, drive them and get information about loans, the department said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi government #e-auto permits #India #online #Women
first published: Oct 18, 2021 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.