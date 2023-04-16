English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal questioned for nearly nine hours by CBI

    The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, officials said.

    PTI
    April 16, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed a press conference before his CBI visit for questioning in a liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed a press conference before his CBI visit for questioning in a liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said.

    The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, they said.

    Kejriwal waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.

    The chief minister had a lunch break during the day, they said.

    AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning in the case with officials saying his answers were not satisfactory. He later quit as deputy chief minister of Delhi.

    Senior officials of the agency remained present in the office on Sunday to keep an eye on the development, a normal course whenever a VIP comes to the agency, they said.

    The Aam Aadmi Party held protests in many areas against the CBI's summons to Kejriwal and several top leaders were detained by police.

    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #CBI questioning #excise policy case #liquor policy case
    first published: Apr 16, 2023 08:49 pm