Delhi Assembly Election: All you need to know about polls in the national capital

The Election Commission of India (EC), on January 6, announced the polling schedule for Assembly elections in Delhi.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the national capital territory.

Tenure of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly will end on February 22.

The election for all 70 Assembly seats will happen in a single phase on February 8 (Saturday). Counting of votes will happen on February 11 (Tuesday).

Important dates to watch out for in Delhi:

> Issue of notification: January 14> Last date of nomination: January 21

> Scrutiny of nominations: January 22

> Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 24

> Voting: February 8

> Counting of votes: February 11 (begins at 8.00 am)

Reserved seats

As many as 12 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). No seat has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Voters and polling

According to the draft election roll, Delhi has over 1.4 crore eligible voters. Out of these, 11,556 are service voters.

The number of polling stations that will be used by voters across the state is 13,750. This number is 16.8 percent higher than last time.

To encourage greater constructive participation of women in the electoral process, EC has directed that at least one polling station will be managed exclusively by women in every Assembly constituency. In such stations, all election staff, including security personnel, will be women.

EC has confirmed that Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) will be used in this election.

The cap on election expenditure for candidates was revised by the Government of India in a notification dated February 28, 2014. The higher limit of poll expenses for candidates for the assembly elections in National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi is Rs 28 lakh. Candidates are required to furnish their accounts of expenditure within 30 days of results being declared.

EC has said 90,000 election officials will be required to conduct the exercise.

What’s new?

The Photo Voter Slip will also contain a QR code to help in identification and faster polling using the booth app.

Voters for the first time can also download the digital photo voter slip from the ‘Voter Helpline’ app available from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

They need to link their mobile number with their EPIC numbers to download the Digital Photo Voter slip from the Voter Helpline App’s ‘personal vault’.

Lowdown on the political situation

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a resounding mandate – winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats.

Now, Chief Minister Kejriwal is banking on the development work his government claims to have undertaken, to seek re-election.

AAP is facing a challenge from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has so far not declared a chief ministerial candidate to take on Kejriwal. For five years now, BJP maintained its attacking posture against AAP.

The saffron party is gunning for power in the national capital where it has not held the reigns since 1998.

AAP has hired political strategist Prashant Kishor. Interestingly, Kishor is also the National Vice President of the Janata Dal (United) – a BJP ally in Bihar.

What role Congress plays remains to be seen. The party had finished ahead of AAP during the Lok Sabha polls. However, election after election, voters in many parts of the country have shown a stark difference in the way they vote for governments at the Centre and in the state.