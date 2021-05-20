Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates | 37 dead, 38 from barge still missing; Navy continues search

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Rescued Kerala fishermen handed over to authorities
The three stranded fishermen from Kerala, who were rescued by Indian Coast Guard vessel Vikram off Kannur coast on May 14, were handed over to Kerala government authorities at the New Mangalore port here on Wednesday.
The rescued fishermen have been identified as Arun (36), Francis (58) and Suriender (64), Coast Guard (Karnataka) commander DIG S B Venkatesh said in a release here.
The fishing boat IFB Bhadriya was stranded 10 nautical miles off Kannur coast and it faced an engine failure in face of impending inclement weather due to cyclone Tauktae.
The rescue operation was undertaken during midnight on May 14 braving rough seas.
The ship was later diverted to proceed off Lakshadweep coast for search and rescue of other fishing boats registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. (PTI)
