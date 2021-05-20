Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates | 37 dead, 38 from barge still missing; Navy continues search

May 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Those responsible for barge tragedy must face action, says NCP

The NCP on Wednesday demanded action against those who did not act swiftly to evacuate personnel from a barge that went adrift in cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabian sea off Mumbai's coast, leading to the death of at least 26 men.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, too, must be held answerable for the tragic episode.

At least 26 personnel on board accommodation barge P305, that sank in the Arabian Sea, are dead, while 49 others are still missing, an official said.

The accommodation barge P305, which was servicing ONGC offshore operations, sank on Monday evening, the official said, adding 186 of the 261 personnel on board have been rescued so far.

In a series of tweets, Minority Affairs Minister Malik said everyone was made aware of the cyclone and warnings were issued for all to take necessary precautions.

Local government agencies had made arrangements for the people on coastal areas to move to safer places and fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea, Malik said on the micro-blogging site, tagging Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Then why did the #ONGC not pay heed to all the warnings and follow safety protocols? They should have evacuated all their workers from the barges and brought them to shore before the onset of the Cyclone, Malik said.

The Maharashtra minister said due to the ONGCs failure, lives of innocent workers were put in danger.

He said, 60 people are still missing and many have lost their lives due to this negligence. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are trying their best in this rescue operation."

Malik sought action in the matter. (PTI)