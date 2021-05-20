MARKET NEWS

May 20, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates | 37 dead, 38 from barge still missing; Navy continues search

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: As many as 46 people were killed in the incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat which made landfall on Monday night and left a trail of destruction before weakening and moving to Rajasthan.

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a "depression" and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said. After causing widespread rain in Gujarat, the cyclone is expected to bring showers in many other states also, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and
Delhi, due to its interaction with the western disturbance, the IMD said. The cyclone has killed as many as 46 people in Gujarat, while 49 from barge still missing, even as the Navy continues search on fourth day.
  • May 20, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Rescued Kerala fishermen handed over to authorities
    The three stranded fishermen from Kerala, who were rescued by Indian Coast Guard vessel Vikram off Kannur coast on May 14, were handed over to  Kerala government authorities at the New Mangalore port here on Wednesday.
    The rescued fishermen have been identified as Arun (36), Francis (58) and Suriender (64), Coast Guard (Karnataka) commander DIG S B Venkatesh said in a release here.
    The fishing boat IFB Bhadriya was stranded 10 nautical miles off Kannur coast and it faced an engine failure in face of impending inclement weather due to cyclone Tauktae.
    The rescue operation was undertaken during midnight on May 14 braving rough seas.
    The ship was later diverted to proceed off Lakshadweep coast for search and rescue of other fishing boats registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. (PTI)

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | 37 dead, 38 from barge still missing; Navy continues search
    With 38 people on board a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to recede on Thursday.
    The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank Monday.
    As many as 37 personnel on board the barge are dead and 38 still missing, after Navy personnel, battling extreme weather, so far rescued 186 of the 261 people who were on board the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.
    Naval ships INS Kochi on Wednesday morning and INS Kolkata late Wednesday night brought the bodies of these "Brave Nature's Victims" to Mumbai, a Navy spokesperson told PTI.
    Chances of finding more survivors are looking bleak, another official said. (PTI)

  • May 20, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Delhi records highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in May
    A record 119.3 mm of rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, breaking all the previous records for May, the IMD said on Thursday. 
    The city had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said.
    "A record 119.3 mm rain fell in Delhi between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, which is a new record for May. The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976," an Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting Centre said.   
    The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday was a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance, the IMD said. (PTI)

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Those responsible for barge tragedy must face action, says NCP
    The NCP on Wednesday demanded action against those who did not act swiftly to evacuate personnel from a barge that went adrift in cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabian sea off Mumbai's coast, leading to the death of at least 26 men.
    Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, too, must be held answerable for the tragic episode.
    At least 26 personnel on board accommodation barge P305, that sank in the Arabian Sea, are dead, while 49 others are still missing, an official said.
    The accommodation barge P305, which was servicing ONGC offshore operations, sank on Monday evening, the official said, adding 186 of the 261 personnel on board have been rescued so far.
    In a series of tweets, Minority Affairs Minister Malik said everyone was made aware of the cyclone and warnings were issued for all to take necessary precautions.
    Local government agencies had made arrangements for the people on coastal areas to move to safer places and fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea, Malik said on the micro-blogging site, tagging Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
    Then why did the #ONGC not pay heed to all the warnings and follow safety protocols? They should have evacuated all their workers from the barges and brought them to shore before the onset of the Cyclone, Malik said.
    The Maharashtra minister said due to the ONGCs failure, lives of innocent workers were put in danger.
    He said, 60 people are still missing and many have lost their lives due to this negligence. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are trying their best in this rescue operation."
    Malik sought action in the matter. (PTI)

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Gujarat govt to give Rs 4 lakh each to kin of dead
    The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state.
    Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who made the compensation announcement, said those injured in cyclone-triggered incidents will get Rs 50,000 each, said a state government release.
    This financial assistance is in addition to the central government's compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons, it said.
    According to the Gujarat government, 45 persons lost their lives in incidents related to the cyclone which hit the state on Monday night. (PTI) 

  • May 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | Goa govt announces Rs 4 lakh aid each to kin of two deceased
    Three days after gusty winds triggered by cyclone Tauktae resulted in the death of two persons in Goa, the state government on Wednesday announced Rs four lakh financial assistance to the families of each deceased.
    Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement about it on Twitter.
    "We are extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to Tauktae cyclone in Goa. The Govt has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs four lakh for every family of the deceased due to cyclone in the State. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this time of grief," he tweeted.
    Sawant had told reporters on Sunday that two persons had lost their lives due to the cyclonic winds.
    A middle-aged woman, who had gone to fetch water from a well near her house in North Goa, died after a coconut tree fell on her due to the impact of the winds, while another man, who was going on a two-wheeler, died when he was crushed under an electric pole in in South Goa.
    Due to the impact of the cyclonic winds, power supply at various places in the state got snapped from Saturday night. As per the government record, scores of houses suffered major damages, while thousands of trees were uprooted.
    Most parts of the coastal state remained in darkness for almost three days before the power supply was fully restored on Wednesday evening. (PTI) 

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE | 49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day
    With 49 people on board a barge that sank into the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to fade on Thursday.
    The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank Monday.
    As many as 26 personnel on board the barge are dead and 49 still missing, after Navy personnel, battling extreme weather, so far rescued 186 of the 261 people who were on board the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.
    Chances of finding more survivors are looking bleak, an official said.
    Mumbai police have announced they will conduct a probe as to why the ill-fated barge remained in the turbulent area despite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said. They registered an accidental death report (ADR) on Wednesday in connection with the death of the personnel on the barge.
    "The Navy's Search and Rescue (SAR) operations entered the fourth day today. Naval ships and aircraft are presently undertaking SAR of the missing crew members of Accommodation Barge P-305, which sank on Monday 35 miles off Mumbai," a Navy spokesperson said.
    Navy ships INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, INS Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the SAR operations, he said.
    Another Navy ship INS Talwar was the 'On Scene Coordinator' off Gujarat coast and assisted Support Station 3 (SS-3) and Drill Ship Sagar Bhushan, which were being safely towed back to Mumbai by ONGC support vessels, he said.
    Navy ships were deployed on Monday after the Navy was informed that barge 'P305' had gone adrift off the Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 261 personnel on board. The oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai. (PTI) 

  • May 20, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on Cyclone Tauktae. Stay tuned for the latest news, updates and developments on the cyclonic storm that has hit India's western coast.

