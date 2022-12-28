English
    CUET-PG to be held from June 1-10: NTA

    PTI
    December 28, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate courses will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

    "NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," it said.

    University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score".
